PREVIOUS|
News

Google Canada shares top searches for Halloween costumes

The list includes costume ideas like Baby Yoda, Among Us and plague doctor

Oct 16, 2020

5:21 PM EDT

0 comments

Nest Hub

One of the most fun holidays of the year, Halloween, is a few weeks away, but in Canada we’re already looking around for costume ideas, according to Google.

Google Canada has made a list of the top searched costumes for 2020 that can be found below:

  • Among Us
  • Astronaut
  • Harley Quinn
  • Plague Doctor
  • Dinosaur
  • Harry Potter
  • Powerpuff Girls
  • Baby Yoda
  • Skeleton
  • Witch
  • Hermione Granger
  • Coraline
  • Money Heist
  • Tiger King
  • Tinkerbell

It’s odd to see Powerpuff Girls among the list of costumes with the TV series being quite old. That said, options like astronauts, skeletons, witches, Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and even Harley Quinn are pretty much staples in the Halloween costume department.

What’s fun to see is costume ideas like Tiger King, which release on Netflix earlier this year and became a cultural phenomenon. It’s also interesting to see Among Us as part of the list, a game that launched in 2018 but has seen increasing popularity over the past few months.

Moreover, I found the Plague Doctor option to be amusing, considering I was probably one of those searches Google included in its data. It’s also probably one of the safest and most practical choices considering the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Articles

News

Aug 26, 2020

7:04 AM EDT

Canadian searches for dogs have doubled those for cats in 2020: Google

Reviews

Oct 14, 2020

11:00 AM EDT

Google Pixel 5 Hands-on: No gimmicks

Business

Sep 1, 2020

8:10 PM EDT

Five Canadian startups selected for Google’s program for women founders

News

Oct 14, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

Google Assistant might soon support third-party podcast players on smart speakers

Comments