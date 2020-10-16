Google can now help you learn the name of the song that you’ve been humming in your head all day. Today, Google launched a feature for mobile devices that lets users hum songs.
It works; tap the mic icon on the Google Search widget and say “what’s this song” or click the “Search a song” button. Afterwards, if you start humming for 10-15 seconds, it’ll hopefully be able to find the song.
Alternatively, you can ask, “Hey Google, what’s this song?”
On iOS, the feature is only available only in English, while on Android it’s available in more than 20 languages. Google hopes to expand this to additional languages in the future.
Once you’ve hummed a tune, Google’s machine learning algorithm helps identify potential song matches by showing the top three most likely options.
Google’s algorithm identifies songs based on people singing, whistling or humming as well as studio recordings. Further, the algorithms also take away the other details like instruments and voice’s timbre and tone.
The company then compares these sequences to thousands of songs worldwide and identifies potential matches in real-time.
I’ve tried this out a few times and it works great. I’ve even used this feature to find reggae and J-Pop songs.
Source: Google Blog
