TCL 10 Pro is available in new green colour variant on Amazon’s U.S. site

The TCL 10 Pro is now available in a new ‘Forest Mist Green’ colour variant.
The phone is listed on Amazon.com for $449 USD (about $591). TCL says that the phone will ship to Canada, but there are international shipping fees and, in some cases, customs duties.
The TCL 10 Pro features a 6.47-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, 128GB of storage, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 4,500mAh battery.
This Forest Green variant is not available on Amazon Canada’s website, so the U.S. site seems to be the only official way to get that colour variant of the handset.
To learn more about the TCL 10 Pro, check out my look at the handset here.
