Tesla to produce 500,000 cars in 2020, says Musk: report

According to Reuters, Elon Musk has shared an internal memo telling its employees that it has a chance to produce 500,000 cars in 2020.
In January, Tesla said that its 2020 vehicle deliveries should surpass 500,000 units, and despite the pandemic, the forecast seems unchanged.
“This all comes down to Q4. Please take whatever steps you can think of to improve output (while increasing quality)”, Musk wrote to its employees, according to Reuters.
Reportedly, Musk sends out this type of email every quarter relaying information about targets and new records.
Additionally, the electric car-makers have to increase its deliveries to nearly 182,000 in this quarter to reach the 500,000-unit target. This push will be aided by the company’s Shanghai factory, where it’s been aiming to produce 150,000 Model sedans this year.
According to Reuters, the Shanghai factory is currently the only other one that’s producing vehicles outside of California.
Source: Reuters
