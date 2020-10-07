Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo drops on Nintendo Switch tonight, supports save data transfer

Nintendo has revealed that a demo for Pikmin 3 DeluxeÂ will release on the Switch’s eShop tonight.
A demo for #Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available this evening on Nintendo #eShop! The demo version features save-data transfer with the full game! Completing it also gives immediate access to the Ultra-Spicy difficulty mode in the full game, and other perks! pic.twitter.com/rFs5iKSNmC
— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2020
In a tweet, the company also confirmed that the demo supports save-data transfer, meaning you’ll be able to bring progress from the trial to the full version of the game. Additionally, Nintendo says the demo will grant immediate access to the ‘Ultra-Spicy’ difficulty mode in the full game, as well as “other perks.”
Pikmin 3 DeluxeÂ is an enhanced version ofÂ Pikmin 3, which launched on the Wii U in summer 2013. In addition to the baseÂ Pikmin 3Â experience,Â DeluxeÂ includes a variety of extra content, such asÂ a newÂ prologueÂ andÂ epilogue featuring Captain Olimar and Louie, cooperative play in story mode, and all of the original game’s downloadable content.
Given that the original game was exclusive to the Wii U — a console with a very limited installed base — it will be interesting to see whether Pikmin 3Â finds more of an audience on the Switch. It’s worth noting that the game was rather well-received on Wii U, garnering an 87 on Metacritic.
In any case, the franchise has mostly been inactive as of late, with theÂ only otherÂ PikminÂ game to come out since 2013 being 2017 3DS title Hey! Pikmin. Otherwise,Â Pikmin‘s only appearances on consoles sinceÂ Pikmin 3Â were through Olimar being a playable character in Super Smash Bros. for Wii UÂ in 2014 andÂ Super Smash Bros. UltimateÂ on the Switch in 2018.
Pikmin 3 DeluxeÂ releases exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 30th.
Image credit: Nintendo
Comments