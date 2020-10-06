Amazon is launching a new delivery hub in Winnipeg

As Amazon expands its global footprint, it’s setting up a delivery hub just outside Winnipeg.
The site is going to take up 113,000-square feet at the Inkster Industrial Park, which is northeast of Winnipeg, according to a Government of Manitoba press release.
This is Amazon Canada’s first delivery station in Manitoba, and Tushar Kumar, the company’s last-mile logistics operations regional director, even said that this station will provide hundreds of jobs. These include positions like parcel sorting, management and third-party delivery services.
Amazon says this station is going to speed up deliveries within the metro Winnipeg area. Meanwhile, the Manitoba government is praising the launch of the delivery hub for offering job creation during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Government of Manitoba
