News

Instagram to test shopping within Reels later this year

The social media giant is also making shoppable IGTV videos available globally starting today

Oct 5, 2020

9:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Instagram has announced that it’s going to start testing shopping options within Reels later this year.

Although the social media giant only recently launched the feature in August, it’s already looking for a way to monetize the platform.

Instagram has also noted that it’s going to start making shoppable IGTV videos available globally starting today. These IGTV videos will also be available through Instagram Shop, which is the social media giant’s dedicated page for shopping.

If viewers are watching an IGTV video and notice something they’re interested in, they can tap through the video to be redirected to the seller’s website.

Although the timeline of Instagram’s plan to monetize Reels is unknown, it’s no surprise that Instagram wants to get users to shop through Reels, especially since Facebook has been moving to prioritize commerce recently.

Last year, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that commerce and payments were going to be the future of Facebook, which is turning out to be a valid statement.

Via: The Verge

