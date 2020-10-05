There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- 500MB Data Bonus on the $35 Smartphone Plan or 1GB Data Bonus on the $45 Smartphone Plan
Bell
New
- Added the LG K31 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB with SmartPay
- Increased Unlimited and Connect Everything plans by $5/month
- Unlimited and Connect Everything 10GB now come with a bonus 5GB data
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $90 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $110/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $80 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $100/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Increased the activation fee from $40 to $45 (still waived with online orders)
- Prepaid Voice Plan with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes & Unlimited Int’l Text has increased from $25 to $30 per month
- $15 Prepaid voice plan now includes 100 Canada-wide minutes (was 50 Canada-wide minutes)
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- Up to $775 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $4540 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $30 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance as long as the account is in good standing.
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data every month with new activation on the $35 Talk, Text & Data plan
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- If you activate a mobile plan using a friend’s referral code before October 15, 2020, you’ll both earn a $40 referral bonus, instead of the usual $25
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Updated offer: 2GB data bonus on $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Added the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sterilizer
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 128GB and Samsung Galaxy S9 with Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- Free pair of urBeats earphones on the Apple iPhone 11 with Fido Payment Program
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program with Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sanitizer
- Double Data on Freedom 1GB, 2GB and 3GB plan or 3GB bonus on Freedom 5GB and 6GB plans
Ongoing
- Double data on the $25 Freedom plan
- Extra $500 in bonus saving with trade-in and purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G on a $50+ plan
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $5/mo. off when activating a $45-$50 plan OR $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast with select Tab
- Replaced the $35 Unlimited plan with 2GB data with $40 Unlimited plan with 3GB data (QC)
- New $50 Plan with unlimited Talk & Text and 8GB Data (QC)
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation/upgrade with the Tab (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit each when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
New
- Added the LG K31
Ongoing
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 500MB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
- 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
New
- Added the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV Sanitizer
Ongoing
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Added new $43 plan (QC only) and $45 plan (main regions + MB/SK)
- $35 plan now comes with 2GB data – was 1.5GB – and $40 plan with 4GB – was 4.5GB (all regions except QC)
- $33 plan now comes with 2.5GB – was 2GB – and $38 plan with 4.5GB – was 5GB (QC only)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Added the Google Pixel 5, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with FREE Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR UV Sanitizer plus Bonus Miles with either gift option
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast with Financing
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation or upgrade with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge (comprising of $40 waived connection fee with online order + $60 bill credit)
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 30GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $85/mo. – was 20GB for $80/mo. (main regions)
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. or 15GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 20GB+ Infinite Plans
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
SaskTel
New
- Added the LG K31
Ongoing
- Updated Offer: Brought back $20/mo off for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan (was $30/mo off with extra $10 off included)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line (not added on WO)
Telus
New
- Added the Google Pixel 5 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Updated Offer: Up to $1,300 trade-in credit with select smartphone purchase (was up to $700)
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Bonus Samsung Galaxy Fit2 OR a UV sterilization charging case
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB and S20 5G with select 2-yr contract plans
- Dropped pricing on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB, S10e 128GB, S20+ 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with select 2-yr contract plans
Ongoing
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 8GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Fast and Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB with Sweet Pay
- Added the $40 plan with 3GB Data – was $35 with 2GB Data (QC only)
- Removed $25 Prepaid plan with 250MB Bonus Data
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans for new activations and upgrades (QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation or upgrade on a 2-year Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
Comments