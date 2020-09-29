Pokémon SwSh DLC ‘The Crown Tundra’ launches October 22

The Pokémon Company has finally shared details about the second expansion DLC The Crown Tundra for Pokémon Sword and Shield (SwSh for short). First and foremost, The Crown Tundra DLC launches on October 22nd. A physical bundle with Sword or Shield and the new expansion pass will be available November 6th.
The Crown Tundra has every single legendary Pokémon that you’re able to capture in SwSh available through the new Dynamax Adventures. The new feature allows trainers to join with up to three players and venture into the ‘Pokémon Dens.’ In these dens, players will explore caves with paths blocked off by Dynamaxed Pokémon.
Surprisingly enough, you’ll need to rent Pokémon to go through the Dynamax Adventures, and you’re able to capture Alolan forms as well as normal formed Pokémon. At the end of the adventure, there’s a new Legendary Pokémon.
The DLC also has a new Galarian Star Tournament that features the previous Gym Leaders and the Champion in two-on-two battles where you can team up with previous trainers from the main game and first DLC.
Additionally, users who want to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Go to the Pokémon Home service will be able to do so before the end of 2020. Unfortunately, once you move your Pokémon from Go to Home, they can’t be transferred back.
After you transfer from Pokémon Go, you’ll be able to grab a Meltan and a gift Melmetal that can Gigantamax in Home.
