PREVIOUS
News

Apple Watch Series 3 users reporting issues after installing WatchOS 7

Several users say their smartwatches are randomly rebooting

Sep 27, 2020

1:19 PM EDT

0 comments

Some Apple Watch Series 3 users are reporting several issues with their smartwatches after recently installing watchOS 7.

There’s a thread on Apple’s support forms dedicated to Apple Watch 3 owners detailing their frustrations after downloading watchOS 7.

The most common issue seems to be the smartwatches randomly rebooting several times a day. One user notes that they’ve had several reboots a day and that they never experienced this issue with previous updates.

Further, another forum on MacRumours details similar issues with other Apple Watch Series 3 owners. The users note that they’re experiencing random reboots and laggy performance.

Unfortunately, there’s no way to downgrade a watchOS 7 update, and although there was a bug fix released this week, it doesn’t appear to solve these specific issues.

It’s worth noting that it’s unclear how widespread these issues are, but since there seem to be numerous reports, Apple is likely aware of the problem and hopefully working on a fix.

Apple released watchOS 7 on September 16th, bringing features like sleep tracking and new watch faces.

Source: 9to5Mac, MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Feb 1, 2019

2:55 PM EST

Rogers selling Apple Watch Series 3 LTE for $289

Resources

Sep 26, 2020

2:32 PM EDT

How to customize your Home Screen in iOS 14

News

May 9, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Apple Watch Series 3 up to $60 off at Costco Canada

News

Sep 26, 2020

10:06 AM EDT

Here are the Google Pixel 5, OnePlus 8T and iPhone 12 mini leaks from last week

Comments