You can pre-order the PlayStation 5 at Walmart right now [Update: Sold out]

"May the odds be ever in your favour"

Sep 25, 2020

11:01 AM EDT

It’s happening again.

The second wave of PlayStation 5 pre-orders are live at Walmart in Canada

Walmart’s listing for the regular PS5 can be found here, while the Digital Edition page is available here. There is a bundle with an extra controller available as well .

Both Walmart and EB Games shared that pre-orders were going live in the late-morning, suggesting that other stores like Sony and Best Buy might also have a few more consoles to offer up for pre-order later today.

Update 25/09/2020 11:22 am ET: Walmart Canada has tweeted out that it’s out of pre-orders.

Source: Walmart Canada

