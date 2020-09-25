It’s happening again.
The second wave of PlayStation 5 pre-orders are live at Walmart in Canada
#PS5 is now live for pre-order at Walmart, please follow the link below for more information.
➡️ https://t.co/M7Ch4GE37x pic.twitter.com/rBrJm6Oz9b
— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) September 25, 2020
Walmart’s listing for the regular PS5 can be found here, while the Digital Edition page is available here. There is a bundle with an extra controller available as well .
Both Walmart and EB Games shared that pre-orders were going live in the late-morning, suggesting that other stores like Sony and Best Buy might also have a few more consoles to offer up for pre-order later today.
Update 25/09/2020 11:22 am ET: Walmart Canada has tweeted out that it’s out of pre-orders.
UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who has visited us and placed a pre-order for #PS5. All PS5 consoles are now sold, so PS5 console pre-orders are closed for the time being.
Please continue to follow this account for any further updates on availability.
— Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) September 25, 2020
Source: Walmart Canada
