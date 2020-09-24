Rogers goes live with 5G network in Fredericton, New Brunswick

Coming off its recent 5G expansion in Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby, Ontario, Rogers has expanded its coverage to Fredericton, New Brunswick.
The carrier states this is the first deployment of 5G in Atlantic Canada and is powered by its partnership with Ericsson as its 5G vendor.
“As we expand into Fredericton, over time our 5G technology will transform the way we live, work, and do business in New Brunswick,” said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to work with the City of Fredericton to bring 5G to the city. Strong digital infrastructure and this next-generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic.”
Rogers also noted that it has struck up a partnership with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G service to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park. Apparently, the two companies have been working together ‘since November 2019 to bring 5G to Fredericton as part of their national roll-out.’
Rogers’5G network is live in over 60 cities and towns across the country and the carrier has plans to expand to ‘more markets by year-end,’ which will ‘deliver a world of possibilities.’
Related: A closer look at Rogers’ limited 5G network following its initial launch
Source: Rogers
Comments