News

Rogers expands 5G service to five new cities and towns in Ontario

The cities include Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby

Sep 22, 2020

9:16 AM EDT

Rogers has expanded its initial 5G network to five new cities and towns in Ontario, including Ajax, Burlington, Grimsby, Oakville and Whitby.

The Toronto-based national carrier says its 5G network now reaches 25 cities and towns in Ontario, and more than 60 across the country.

“As we continue to roll out 5G to additional Canadian markets, we are focused on building our robust 5G ecosystem with strategic investments, world-class partners and cutting-edge technology that will bring the best of connectivity to Canadians,” said Rogers’ chief technology and information officer, Jorge Fernandes, in a press release.

Rogers is currently using 2.5GHz, AWS and 600MHz spectrum to provide its 5G coverage. The carrier has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in several markets to allow for spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously.

It plans to add additional frequency bands over time. It notes that it invested $1.7 billion CAD in 2019 to acquire 600MHz spectrum licenses.

The carrier is solely partnered with Ericsson as its 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including the core and radio access network.

Rogers says that over time, 5G will introduce new capabilities that are more advanced than previous generations of wireless technology. It notes that with ultra-low latency, the lag between sending a request and the network responding will theoretically drop to one millisecond, 400 times faster than “the blink of an eye.”

Earlier this month, Rogers expanded its 5G network to 50 more towns and cities across the country, including Edmonton, Mississauga, Regina and North Vancouver.

You can read MobileSyrup‘s in-depth look at Rogers’ initial 5G network here.

Source: Rogers

Comments