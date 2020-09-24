PREVIOUS|
Latest Nintendo Switch sales feature Capcom, Sega, Square Enix games

Sep 24, 2020

8:08 PM EDT

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games

The eShop currently has a variety of deals on digital Nintendo Switch games from several publishers, including Capcom, Sega and Square Enix.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The Square Enix-specific deals end on September 30th, the Sega sale run until on October 5th. The Capcom deals don’t list an end date.

The full list of eShop deals can be found here.

Image credit: Sega/Nintendo

