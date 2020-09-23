PREVIOUS|
News

Quebec government ‘recognizes importance’ of keeping Cogeco in the province

The minister has praised Cogeco executive chairman Louis Audet for his actions

Sep 23, 2020

9:45 AM EDT

0 comments

Cogeco

Quebec’s Minister of Economy and Innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon, says he recognizes the importance of keeping Cogeco’s headquarters in the province.

The Globe and Mail reports Fitzgibbon has praised Cogeco executive chairman Louis Audet for acting to “keep the decision-making centre of the company in Quebec.”

In a motion, he said that the Quebec government “recognized that Cogeco plays an important role in the media and telecommunications world in Quebec” and that it “recognizes the importance of maintaining Cogeco’s head office in Quebec.”

This comes as Rogers promised to keep Cogeco’s headquarters in Quebec after its rejected joint acquisition proposal with Altice USA.

It’s no surprise that the situation has become political, as Quebec Premier François Legault expressed opposition towards the proposal the day it was announced. Legault vowed to prevent Cogeco’s headquarters from being moved out of Quebec.

Cogeco’s major stakeholder, the Audet family, has repeatedly said that its shares are not up for sale. Cogeco has also said that it’s going to focus on what matters, which is executing its growth strategy and investing in its North American broadband and media platforms.

Despite this, Rogers has said that it remains committed to pursuing the transaction and is open to engaging with shareholders.

Source: Globe and Mail

Related Articles

News

Sep 22, 2020

9:16 AM EDT

Rogers expands 5G service to five new cities and towns in Ontario

News

Sep 21, 2020

9:51 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [September 21 – September 27]

News

Sep 16, 2020

5:00 PM EDT

Cogeco says Rogers and Altice engaged in ‘bad faith tactics’ with acquisition proposal

News

Sep 15, 2020

12:04 PM EDT

Rogers CEO says carrier is ‘working through’ joint bid for Cogeco

Comments