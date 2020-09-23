Here’s how to watch Samsung’s Unpacked for Every Fan event

Samsung is about to throw its fourth Unpacked event this year.
The Samsung ‘Every Fan’ event begins at 7am PT/10am ET on Wednesday, September 23rd and it’s where the South Korean company plans to unveil the rumoured S20 FE 5G smartphone.
You can watch the event here through Samsung Newsroom or here, on Samsung’s website.
Rumours about the S20 FE have been surfacing the net over the past few months, including information about the handset’s six different colour variants. These colour variants are dark blue, deep red, light green, lighter purple, Aura Glow and gold.
According to GSMArena, the handset will include a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080 x 2400-pixel resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an Infinity-O panel. Additionally, it has a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+, as well as a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
There’s also a 4,500mAh battery, an under-display fingerprint scanner, Android 10 and One UI 2.5.
Further, the device features a 12-megapixel shooter with an f/1.8 aperture, as well as an 8-megapixel f/2.0 telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.
This is all rumoured of the information about the upcoming handset. Samsung will have official details about the device at its Unpacked event later today.
