Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaks in six new colours

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE only first appeared in a leak yesterday, showing off the rumoured smartphone’s specs, colours and dimensions.
Now, this latest leak, which comes from Evan Blass’ Patreon page, showcases the phone in six different shades.
Blass doesn’t offer any details about the leak, but you can see that it shows off the leaked smartphone in a dark blue, a deep red, a light green, a lighter purple, an ‘Aura Glow’-like shade and gold.
For context, the previous Galaxy S20 FE leak showcased the phone in a baby blue colour that’s very different from what Blass showcased in his post.
Samsung releasing a phone in seven shades seems unlikely, though there’s a possibility some colours could be exclusive to specific regions.
It’s important to note that FE and Lite edition smartphones don’t typically come to Canada, so it’s possible that we won’t see the S20 FE at all — and if we do, it definitely won’t be all the colour variants we see here.
Source: Evan Blass (Patreon Page)
