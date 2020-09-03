SpaceX touts low latency, download speeds over 100Mbps in Starlink beta tests

SpaceX has confirmed that its Starlink internet service beta tests have shown download speeds over 100Mbps.
TechCrunch reports that SpaceX engineer Kate Tice confirmed details about the beta tests during an online webcast. Tice stated that the speeds are fast enough to allow users to stream several HD video streams at the same time while still having bandwidth to spare.
She also said that the beta tests have shown latency low enough to play fast multiplayer online games. These two details are quite promising for people in rural areas since these parameters exceed what is currently available.
Tice notes that although the beta tests have shown impressive results, SpaceX believes that future updates will bring more capabilities over time.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet across the northern parts of the U.S. and Canada.
Although the current private beta tests are being conducted by SpaceX employees, the company plans to begin public beta testing later this year.
SpaceX has asked those who are interested in the service to sign-up for updates so they can be informed if testing opportunities become available in their area.
Several Canadians have reported receiving emails from Starlink requesting their addresses ahead of the company’s upcoming public beta tests. Further, Elon Musk recently tweeted that Canada is a priority for Starlink.
Details about Starlink’s beta tests leaked online in July and revealed the conditions and requirements that participants will have to adhere to. For instance, all beta testers are required to have a clear view of the northern sky to participate, otherwise the dish will be unable to make a good connection.
Beta testers are not allowed to reveal details about their participation, and must keep information about things like speeds and quality confidential. If beta testers are found to be partaking in illegal activities, such as storing pirated content, it may suspend or terminate their participation.
Via: TechCrunch
Comments