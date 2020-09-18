Samsung’s supreme Galaxy Tab S7 series is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are now available to purchase. S7+ pre-orders should begin arriving at customers doors soon.
You can get the base level 128 GB Wi-Fi version of the Tab S7 for $920 CAD. The larger 256 GB storage option costs $1,030.
If you want the larger Tab S7+, the base model is priced at $1,190 and the 256 GB option is $1,300.
All of the base models come in either ‘Mystic Silver,’ ‘Mystic Bronze’ or ‘Mystic Black.’ If you want the expanded storage, you can only get the tablet in black. It’s worth noting that the tablets have MicroSD card slots, so you can always expand the storage down the line.
The tablets are on sale at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada and from Samsung’s website. The tech giant also told MobileSyrup that “major retailers across Canada” will also be stocking the item, so that likely includes Best Buy, Staples and The Source, but we can’t confirm that yet.
Comments