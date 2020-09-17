PREVIOUS|
PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live on London Drugs’ website [Update]

The retailer's first batch of pre-orders sold out within minutes, so you may want to act quickly

Sep 17, 2020

6:01 PM EDT

Canadian retailer London Drugs is now taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on its website.

You can pre-order the base $629 CAD console here, and the disc-less Digital Edition model here.

Meanwhile, PS5 games and accessories can be pre-ordered here.

This is a second batch of pre-orders for London Drugs, after the retailer’s initial supply sold out within minutes.

The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in Canada.

Update 17/09/2020 at 6:05pm ET — Pre-orders for both PS5 models have already sold out.

