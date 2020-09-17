Canadian retailer London Drugs is now taking pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 on its website.
You can pre-order the base $629 CAD console here, and the disc-less Digital Edition model here.
Meanwhile, PS5 games and accessories can be pre-ordered here.
This is a second batch of pre-orders for London Drugs, after the retailer’s initial supply sold out within minutes.
The PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in Canada.
Update 17/09/2020 at 6:05pm ET — Pre-orders for both PS5 models have already sold out.
