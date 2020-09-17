PREVIOUS|
Cogeco invests $7 million to bring high-speed internet to 4,600 homes in Ontario

The investment will go towards connecting homes in Hawkesbury and Southwestern Ontario

Sep 17, 2020

9:42 AM EDT

Cogeco

Cogeco’s subsidiary, Cogeco Connexion, has announced a $7 million investment to bring its high-speed internet to over 4,600 homes in Hawkesbury and Southwestern Ontario.

“This investment allows us to continue pursuing our ambition to extend our regional footprint,” said Frederic Perron, the president of Cogeco Connexion, in a press release.

The investment is part of Cogeco’s four-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in the operation and expansion of its broadband network.

“Southwestern Ontario and Hawkesbury residents will benefit from having access to the full range of Cogeco’s services, including the most flexible television offering, high-speed Internet services with download speeds up to 1GB, as well as unlimited usage with most packages, the company notes.

Cogeco notes that the investment contributes to the federal government’s goal to accelerate high-speed internet access to all Canadians.

Source: Cogeco

