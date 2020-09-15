PREVIOUS|
News

LG teases an upcoming smartphone with a slide-out screen

Sep 15, 2020

12:46 PM EDT

0 comments

At the beginning of the month, LG introduced its ‘Explorer Project,’ an initiative that it says will deliver “much-needed curiosity and excitement” in the mobile phone sector.

The first phone announced to be apart of the project is the Wing, which the company introduced yesterday. At the end of that presentation regarding its upcoming dual-screen sliding smartphone, LG teased another handset with a slide-out screen.

All we know about this upcoming smartphone is the little GIF above that shows how the screen pulls out to increase the size of the display.

The South Korean company will likely show off more of this smartphone, its features and what it actually looks like sometime in the future.

LG isn’t the only company working on a slide-out smartphone. TCL previously showed off plans to release a device with a pull out screen back in February. ZTE render also showcased a handset last year with a slide-out camera module.

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Sep 11, 2020

8:02 AM EDT

Would you buy the LG Wing if it came to Canada?

News

Sep 14, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

What do you think about LG’s swivelling ‘Wing’ smartphone?

News

Sep 12, 2020

10:09 AM EDT

Here are the LG Wing and Google Pixel 5s leaks from last week

Comments