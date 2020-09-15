LG teases an upcoming smartphone with a slide-out screen

At the beginning of the month, LG introduced its ‘Explorer Project,’ an initiative that it says will deliver “much-needed curiosity and excitement” in the mobile phone sector.
The first phone announced to be apart of the project is the Wing, which the company introduced yesterday. At the end of that presentation regarding its upcoming dual-screen sliding smartphone, LG teased another handset with a slide-out screen.
All we know about this upcoming smartphone is the little GIF above that shows how the screen pulls out to increase the size of the display.
The South Korean company will likely show off more of this smartphone, its features and what it actually looks like sometime in the future.
LG isn’t the only company working on a slide-out smartphone. TCL previously showed off plans to release a device with a pull out screen back in February. ZTE render also showcased a handset last year with a slide-out camera module.
Via: Engadget
