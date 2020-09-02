PREVIOUS
YouTube Music and Spotify share their respective songs of the summer

It's surprising that both lists aren't exactly the same

Sep 2, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Both YouTube Music and Spotify have released lists of the most popular songs on their platforms from summer 2020.

Interestingly enough, both platforms have different songs on their list.

Spotify’s top five summer songs are:

  1. Rockstar — DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
  2. Blinding Lights — The Weeknd
  3. Roses — SAINt JHN (Imanbek Remix)
  4. Savage Love — Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
  5. Watermelon Sugar — Harry Styles

YouTube Music’s top five songs of the summer are:

  1. How You Like That — BLACKPINK
  2. Life is Good — Future (feat. Drake)
  3. Savage Love — Jason Derulo & Jawsh 685
  4. La Jeepeta (Remix) — Nio Garcia, Brray, Juanka, Anuel AA, Myke Tower
  5. Tattoo (Remix) — Rauw Alejandro, Camilo

While the top fives are different, it’s worth noting that Rockstar and Blinding Lights are both in YouTube Music’s top ten. If you want to see the full Spotify list, you can check it out here. If you’re more interested in YouTube Music, its list is here. 

Spotify has taken things a step further by creating a microsite called ‘Wish you were here’ that allows users to listen to the top songs of the summer alongside some traditional summer sounds like a beach or a campfire. It’s a fun little add-on, but I don’t see many people using it. YouTube Music, on the other hand, has no gimmicky site, but you can view its Canadian Music charts here. 

Source: Spotify, YouTube Music

