News

PlayStation ‘Essential Picks’ sale offers up to 50 percent off nearly 100 games

Save on games like The Last of Us Part II, Dreams and Persona 5 Royal

Sep 2, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

The PlayStation Store is now running an ‘Essential Picks’ promotion which offers as much as 50 percent off almost 100 PS4 games.

Some of the highlights of the deal include:

It’s worth noting that Outlast: Trinity — which includes Outlast, its Whistleblower add-on and Outlast 2 — was developed by Montreal-based Red Barrels.

The full list of Essential Picks deals can be found here. The sale ends on September 17th.

Image credit: PlayStation

