PlayStation ‘Essential Picks’ sale offers up to 50 percent off nearly 100 games

The PlayStation Store is now running an ‘Essential Picks’ promotion which offers as much as 50 percent off almost 100 PS4 games.
Some of the highlights of the deal include:
- BioShock: The Collection — $16.74 (regularly $66.99)
- Catherine: Full Body — $40.11 (regularly $53.99)
- Days Gone — $27.49 (regularly $49.99) [save an extra five percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Death Stranding — $40.11 (regularly $53.49)
- Dreams — $40.11 (regularly $53.49)
- Hitman 2 — Gold Edition — $38.99 (regularly $129.99) [save an extra five percent with PlayStation Plus]
- The Last of Us Part II — $69.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Outlast: Trinity — $39.49 (regularly $78.99) [save an extra five percent with PlayStation Plus]
- Persona 5 Royal — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition — $34.99 (regularly $99.99)
It’s worth noting that Outlast: Trinity — which includes Outlast, its Whistleblower add-on and Outlast 2 — was developed by Montreal-based Red Barrels.
The full list of Essential Picks deals can be found here. The sale ends on September 17th.
Image credit: PlayStation
