Samsung Wireless Charger Duo costs $149.99

While the accessory wasn’t introduced on-stage at Samsung’s August 9th, 2018 Galaxy Unpacked event, the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo is now on sale for $149.99 CAD.
The device’s most recent leak was the result of an accident on the part of U.S.-based e-commerce giant Amazon.
The Samsung Wireless Charger Duo closely resembles the Samsung Wireless Charger, with the single caveat being that the Duo is able to wireless charge both a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and a Galaxy smartwatch at the same time (alternatively, it can charge two smartphones at the same time).
Samsung’s newest wireless charger can be seen as a direct response to Apple’s own AirPower wireless charger — a device that was announced at last year’s iPhone 8 special event in Cupertino.
Unlike Samsung’s wireless charger, however, Apple has yet to release the AirPower. In fact, Apple hasn’t said much about the AirPower charging pad since September 2018, leading to reports of its difficult development process.
