DJI’s new smartphone gimbal has a game-changing magnetic clamp

DJI’s OM 4 gimbal is fairly compact, but the main draw is its new magnetic method for attaching to a phone.
The gimbal comes with a small metal pad that sticks to the back of your phone so that it can attach to the gimbal without the need for a bulky clamp. There is a smaller clamp that grabs your phone in case you’re uncomfortable with sticking a small metal sticker on your device.
The gimbal features 15-hour battery life and provides very stable video, according to DJI. The gimbal itself also has a spinning mode so users can easily shoot cool spin movies.
If you use the DJI app (Android/iOS), you can also unlock several other fun features. There’s a subject tracking mode, a cool 3×3 panorama setting, varying different time-lapse mode and regular panoramas. There are more features that you can learn about on DJI’s website.
DJI even says that users can even use the gimbal with external lenses and that the gimbal’s motors can still keep the video stable.
One thing to take into account is that not every feature works the same on all phones. It seems that all iPhones and most Huawei devices are compatible with every feature. Other phones vary considerably, but you can find out if your device has the features you want here.
DJI’s OM 4 gimbal costs $130 USD (roughly, $173 CAD).
Source: DJI
