Apple TV+ releases first teaser trailer for season 2 of ‘For All Mankind’

Apple TV+ has released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of its original TV show ‘For All Mankind.’
The second season of the alternate history sci-fi series imagines a reality where the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon, and that the space race never ended.
The trailer indicates that the season is going to pick up right where it left off in the first season, which premiered last year in November. The teaser features a narration of an actual speech made by former U.S. president Ronald Reagan.
It teases conflict between the two countries as they prepare to race to the moon. The trailer does not reveal a release date for the second season, but it’s possible that it will air sometime this year.
An Apple TV+ subscription costs $5.99 CAD/month in Canada.
