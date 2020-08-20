PREVIOUS|
Contest: Win a Bell TCL 10L!

Aug 20, 2020

7:51 PM EDT

TCL 10L

Ready for yet another contest?!? TCL recently launched its flagship smartphones and we have one Bell TCL 10L available to giveaway to one lucky person.

The TCL 10L features a 6.53-inch AMOLED display (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), powered by a Snapdragon 665 chip with 6GB RAM, headphone jack, dual stereo speakers, a quad-camera setup, 4,000mAh battery, and Android 10 and will be updated to Android 11.

To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered into the contest.

This contest ends August 31st and the winner will be announced shortly after.

Check out our review here of the TCL 10L here.

