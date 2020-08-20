Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city may use TikTok to relay important information and warnings related to COVID-19 to reach younger audiences.
This comes as cases among young people continue to rise in the city. The average age of COVID-19 cases is 52 years old, but in Toronto it’s 39 years old. Mayor Tory says that young people often pass on the virus to multi-generational family members.
He notes that the younger generations may not be getting access to important information about the virus, and that the city will do what it can to reach them.
“Right now, I’m not sure they’re watching all-news programs and they have to be reached in a different way,” he said during an interview with Breakfast Television. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the message across that they have to follow the same health protocols as everyone else.”
It would be a good time to do so, considering that young kids and teenagers in Toronto are set to return to school in a few weeks.
It’s possible that Toronto Public Health may be able to reach younger Canadians through the platform, especially since the practice isn’t exactly unheard of.
For instance, the World Health Organization has been using TikTok to relay important information about COVID-19 for the past few months.
Source: 680News
