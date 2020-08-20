PREVIOUS|
ZTE Grand X View 4 tablet now available at Freedom Mobile

The tablet sports 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a 4,630mAh battery

Aug 20, 2020

Freedom Mobile is now selling ZTE’s latest tablet, the Grand X View 4.

The ZTE Grand X View 4 costs $192 CAD outright and you can purchase it with a monthly plan of $15 per month with 4GB of data.

Additionally, the Grand X View 4 sports 2GB of RAM, 32GB of expandable storage and a 4,630mAh battery. Furthermore, it features Qualcomm’s 215 quad-core processor and charges via micro USB.

The tablet sports an 8-inch HD+ 1200 x 800-pixel resolution, as well as front-facing stereo speakers and huge bezels.

Camera-wise, the phone has a 2-megapixel sensor on the front, while the back features a 5-megapixel shooter.

You can check out the Grand X View 4 at Freedom Mobile here.

News

News

News

