Lucid Air pushes EV chargers to 300kW peak charging rate

Lucid Motors is the first automaker to announce an EV with the ability to use a 900-volt charger with a peak charging rate of 300 kW.
The car manufacturer has been consistently building its name on one-upping Tesla, and this week, it’s done it again with its new charging tech announcement. According to The Verge, the tech is capable of powering the upcoming Lucid Air car to 300 miles (482km) of range in just 20 minutes.
To provide these chargers to owners, Lucid is partnering with Volkswagen-owned Electrify America to install the ability to fast-charge at some of its chargers.
The most significant news here isn’t really that Lucid’s car feature this technology, but rather that fast-charging technology continues to improve rapidly every few months.
For now, several companies are developing their own fast charging tech, but in a few years, it’s likely that there will be one unified platform. That said, it remains unclear how quick fast charging will get before it plateaus.
Source: The Verge
