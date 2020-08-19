First ‘On the Rocks’ Apple TV+ trailer now hits YouTube

The new On the Rocks film hitting Apple TV+ has its first trailer now on YouTube. On the Rocks tells the story of a daughter and her father trying to learn whether or not her husband is being disloyal.
On the Rocks stars, Rashida Jones, Marlon Waynes and Bill Murray and the film is directed and written by Sofia Coppola. Additionally, the movie seems both comedic and loving for mature audiences.
Here’s what the Apple TV+ description says about the movie.
A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city – drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots.
On the Rocks lands on Apple TV+ this October.
Source: Apple TV+
