Amazon Canada discounts some of its Kindle e-readers

Amazon has a promotion offering a few of its Kindle e-readers at a discounted price. These e-readers are all available on Amazon Canada’s website, and all pricing below is in Canadian dollars.
- Kindle Paperwhite – now waterproof with 2x storage 8GB: now $114.99, was $139.99
- Kindle Paperwhite – now waterproof with 2x storage 32GB: $139.99, was $169.99
- Kindle with built in front light: now $84.99, was $119.99
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle – WiFi, Amazon Leather Cover and power adaptor 32GB: now $194.97, was $239
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle – WiFi, Amazon Leather Cover and power adaptor 8GB: now $169.97, was $209.97
- All-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle including Kindle Oasis (Graphite), Amazon Leather, Power adapter 32GB: now $404.97, was $444.97
- All-new Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle including Kindle (Graphite), Amazon Leather, Power adapter 8GB: now $374.97, was $414.97
You can find more of these Amazon-branded e-readers on sale, here.
