Samsung Galaxy Buds+ currently $40 off on Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $159.99 CAD, which is a $40 discount from the original price.
It’s worth noting that the $159.99 price tag applies to the white and black version of the Buds+. The blue version is only 11 percent off and is available for $177.98.
Samsung says the Buds+ come with improved battery life and better sound quality. They have an adaptive three-microphone system that’s designed to pick up the most important parts of your conversation.
You can check out MobileSyrup’s review of the Galaxy Buds+ here.
Source: Amazon Canada
