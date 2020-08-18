PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ currently $40 off on Amazon Canada

They're available for $159.99 CAD

Aug 18, 2020

Amazon Canada is currently offering Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $159.99 CAD, which is a $40 discount from the original price.

It’s worth noting that the $159.99 price tag applies to the white and black version of the Buds+. The blue version is only 11 percent off and is available for $177.98.

Samsung says the Buds+ come with improved battery life and better sound quality. They have an adaptive three-microphone system that’s designed to pick up the most important parts of your conversation.

You can check out MobileSyrup’s review of the Galaxy Buds+ here.

Source: Amazon Canada

