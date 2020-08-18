‘TalkSocket’ puts Alexa on the back of your smartphone

If you’re tired of being forced to unlock your Android or iOS smartphone in order to use Amazon’s Alexa voice-activated assistant, this accessory might the device you’ve been waiting for.
While FindyPhone’s ‘TalkSocket’ looks like a slightly more bulky PopSocket, it includes what seems to be a full-fledged, Alexa-enabled smart speaker inside it. It even features the same accordion expanding as a standard PopSocket.
After adding the TalkSocket to the Alexa app, the voice-activated assistant can then be used without unlocking the smartphone, according to FindyPhone. The device responds to the same “Alexa” voice command as other devices that feature the voice-activated assistant.
In a sense, the TalkSocket sounds kind of like taping an Amazon Echo Mini to the back of your smartphone. FindyPhone says that the TalkSocket can be used with any device, but it obviously seems best designed for a smartphone — it looks hilarious on the side of a coffee cup.
Some of the other devices FindyPhone suggests using the TalkSocket with include speakers, headphones and in-car audio systems.
TalkSocket says that the case works “perfectly” with OtterBox’s Otter + Pop line of cases. In fact, the company even claims that the TalkSocket is compatible with all of PopSockets accessories.
The device will launch on Kickstarter soon, with pre-orders shipping in Q1 2021 and a retail launch set for Q2 2021. It’s currently unclear how much the TalkSocket costs.
As always, it’s important to note that Kickstarter products often don’t work out, with companies sometimes ditching products entirely and walking away with backers’ money. Further, as far as I’ve been able to tell, FindyPhone hasn’t released a product before.
