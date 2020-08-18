Huawei CFO’s lawyers seek release of emails between Canadian, U.S. officials during arrest

Lawyers representing the Canadian government say that they cannot release any more details about Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s arrest in 2018.
Meng’s lawyers have been pushing for the release of emails between Canadian and American officials around the time of her arrest, as reported by Reuters. The defence believes that the emails will support their argument that Canadian authorities violated Meng’s rights.
The lawyers believe that Canadian and American officials committed abuses of process while questioning Meng prior to her arrest. The RCMP has denied any claims about abuses related to their conduct during Meng’s arrest.
“We see a flurry of emails around the subject matter. We would be easily guilty of being wrong that all these emails are about that subject matter because we can’t see them, so it’s a matter for the closed hearing to determine what these are about,” one of Meng’s lawyers stated.
It’s been more than a year since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the U.S. for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng has since resided in one of her two mansions located in Vancouver under partial house arrest.
The extradition proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: Reuters
Comments