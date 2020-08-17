Unboxing fast charging power banks from LOGiiX: The Piston Power 10,000 & 20,000 with USB Power Delivery

With the fall season just around the corner and back to school coming up, many are looking for a power bank that will get them through the long days working from home, or heading back out into the world. Whether charging your phone, tablet, or even your laptop, power banks keep you connected when you need it most.

If you’ve looked into buying a power bank recently, you know that there are many brands, and it can be hard to know which are trustworthy. That’s why we were so excited to have the chance to unbox the latest Piston Power power banks from LOGiiX.

For those who may not know the name, LOGiiX is a Canadian tech and lifestyle brand known for its innovative mobile and laptop accessories. With the release of the Piston Power banks, it’s easy to see why millions of Canadians have used the Vancouver-based company’s products over the last 15 years.

Unboxing the Piston Power 10,000 and 20,000 collection, the first thing that jumps out is how attractive the colours are. The sleeve that holds the power bank slides out, revealing the aluminum finish, with a deep blue, green, and grey available. The matte finish perfectly matches the box itself.

Lifting the grey Piston Power 10,000 out of the sleeve reveals two things: it’s surprisingly light despite the fully aluminum body, and the sensation of peeling plastic off of products never gets old. Underneath where the power bank lies within the box is a compartment with an included colour matched quick-start guide, and USB-A to USB-C cable. The cable is a flat braided fabric material that’s sturdy enough to be tossed in a backpack, and it won’t get tangled.

Setting aside the box, it’s worth taking a moment to familiarize yourself with the ports available. Both the 10,000 and 20,000 models feature two USB-A ports and a USB-C port. The multiple ports allow for fast charging for up to three devices simultaneously, which is a welcome feature for those of us who are heavy users.

Beside the ports is a power button with a lightning symbol on it. Pressing it reveals four blue LEDs on the side of the power bank showing how much power it has left. My grey 10,000 came pre-charged 50% out of the box, so I plugged it in using the USB-C charging cable to test the charging time before unboxing the blue 20,000 model.

The 10,000 power bank usually takes between five and six hours to charge fully from 0%. At just over two hours, my power bank reached a full charge from the 50% pre-charge.

When I plug my phone in using its standard USB-C cable, the phone displays a message that’s as impressive as any of the power bank’s other features: charging rapidly. Having started at just over 50%, the phone is charged to full within 30 minutes.

The 10,000 model is $59.99 (CAD) and the 20,000 model is $79.99 (CAD). These are ideal for users looking for a premium product without the premium price tag of imported power banks. Students and professionals looking for a midday recharge will want to look for the 10,000 model, while power-hungry users who use multiple devices should consider the 20,000 model.

If you’re looking for a stylish and reliable power bank that’s proudly Canadian, look no further. The fast-charging Piston Power 10,000 and 20,000 with USB Power Delivery live up to the LOGiiX name.

