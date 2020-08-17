There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Added the Motorola One Hyper and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7, LG K61 and Velvet 5G, TCL 10L and 10 Pro with SmartPay
- Increased pricing on the Huawei P30 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 128GB and 512GB with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Updated offer: Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 (was $85) for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $105/mo. (was $100) (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 (was $75) for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $95/mo. (was $90) (MB/SK/QC)
- 50 Minutes inclusion on the $15 Prepaid Voice Plan is now ‘Canada-wide’ instead of ‘local’ minutes
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $50 plan with 5GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
-
- $32, $39 and $48 plans are all active
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- Added the Apple iPhone XS 256GB
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XS 64GB with Fido Payment Program
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 6s 32GB, Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB and S20 Ultra with Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $10/mo. off 10GB Talk, Text & Data plan in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy A11, A21 and Z Flip 5G
- Up to $500 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G on a $50+ plan
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB and XR 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A51 and S20 series with select My Tab
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71, Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB and S10 128GB with select My Tab
- Freedom 500MB now also comes with Double data (500MB + 500MB Bonus)
- Customers who BYO phone and activate on $45-$50 plans get $5/mo. off for 12 months
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 15GB, 16GB, 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- 20GB for $55/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 3a X with select Tab
- Updated Offer: $20 referral credit + bonus 1GB data booster for both when referring a friend after they joined on a prepaid plan (was $10)
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71
- $25 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and K61
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $10/mo. off $75 plan with 10GB data in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan (normally $25)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they joined on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- $30 promo plan with 500MB + 1GB bonus + extra 500MB bonus with AutoPay (2GB total)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy A11, A21 and Z Flip 5G
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A71, Note20 Ultra 5G 128GB and S10 128GB with select My Tab
Ongoing
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Updated offer: Dropped pricing to $30 on the $35 Promo plan which includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
- 3GB bonus data for FREE on new customers activating on the $25, $40 or $50 plan with promo code
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Added the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A11 and Z Flip 5G
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XS 64GB with Financing
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. (was $85) (main regions)
- Updated offer: Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. (was $75) (MB/QC/SK)
- FREE Galaxy Buds when you activate or upgrade to any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series with 2-year Infinite plan
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Added the LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone XR 64/128 GB, Huawei P40 Pro, with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
- Increased the retail price for the LG Q Stylo+
- Up to $400 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan – Total 5 plan with unlimited data for $50/mo. ($30 off total)
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- $350 off the LG Velvet 5G on a 2-year term with trade-in of min. $1 trade-in value (in-store only)
Telus
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note9
- Dropped pricing on the Google Pixel 3a XL and Motorola One Hyper with Easy Pay
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- FREE Native Union Drop Wireless Charger with the purchase of iPhone 11 Pro Max 64/256 GB
Ongoing
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 (was for both P40 and P40 Pro)
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy A21
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, XR 64GB and LG G8X ThinQ with select 2-year contract plans
- Dropped pricing on the LG Velvet 5G, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10+ 128GB, S10e, S20 and S20 Ultra with select 2-year contract plans
Ongoing
- FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
- Bonus pair of JBL wireless headphones for customers subscribing to an All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Updated Offer: Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase (was for select Samsung Galaxy smartphones)
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans and on the 5GB Basic Plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Added the LG Velvet 5G, Motorola One Hyper and Samsung Galaxy A21
- Dropped pricing on the LG K61, TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with Sweet Pay
- Increased pricing on the Samsung Galaxy 10 128GB and S20 Ultra 128GB with Sweet Pay
Ongoing
- $100 Bonus Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 on 2-year contract
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LG K61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 250MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan and 500MB Bonus Data on the $30 + Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
