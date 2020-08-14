This week on the SyrupCast, Patrick and Brad are joined by Jon to talk about his review of Google’s mid-range Pixel 4a.
Following a discussion focused on Google’s latest smartphone, the trio breaks down all the news from Samsung’s recent Unpacked event, including the new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, the new Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ and the impressive Galaxy Buds Live earbuds.
The crew spends time contrasting the Note 20 series with the Pixel 4a given one phone is expensive and comes with almost every feature imaginable, while the other is a mid-range device that doesn’t offer much in the way of high-end features, but is still a great smartphone.
