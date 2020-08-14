Big Box retailer Best Buy Canada is having a sale on select Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, some to the tune of 40 percent off. The free Echo Show 5 offer is also back this week.
Below are some of the best deals from Best Buy’s latest sale:
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa for $34.99 (save $15)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa & Clock for $39.99 (save $20)
- Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) with Alexa for $69.99 (save $40)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 & Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $298.99 (save $75)
- Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security Kit & Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa for $329.99 (save $60)
- Blink XT2 with 3 1080p HD Cameras and Amazon Echo Show 5 for $249.99 (save $155)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $94.98 (save $25)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) & Amazon Fire TV Stick for $80.99 (save $19)
- August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (4th Generation) & Amazon Echo Show 5 for $329.99 (save $75)
- Philips Hue Colour Starter Kit – 4 Pack & Amazon Echo Show 5 for $249.99 (save $75)
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Wi-Fi Smart Plug for $49.99 (save $35)
- Get a free Amazon Echo Show 5 when you spend $249 or more on select smart home products
Source: Best Buy Canada
