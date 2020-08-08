Images, renders and videos of upcoming smartphones are continually leaking. All of these leaks are often difficult to follow, so we’ve compiled a list of this past week’s hottest rumours.
This week, we’re taking a look at smartphone leaks that occurred from August 1st to August 7th.
A leak from a display analyst indicated that Google plans to launch a smartphone with a 6.67-inch 120Hz refresh rate screen supplied by Samsung Display and BOE. The analyst says that the Alphabet-owned company will unveil the phone in “60 days or so.”
The handset will also reportedly sport 5G. It’s unclear if this rumour relates to the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a XL or a surprise Pixel 5 XL.
A recently leaked document indicates that Google is working on Android builds for Pixel 5a, a foldable Pixel and at least two other devices — possibly the Pixel 6 series.
The document includes a label of Q4 2021 for three of the devices, the foldable Pixel, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, which means they could launch next fall.
Huawei
360-degree, 5K renders of the Huawei Mate 40 have appeared online. The device features a noticeable camera bump with three shooters and an unknown fourth sensor.
The handset also features a 6.4-inch screen and 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm dimensions.
Motorola
An analyst points to the Motorola Razr 2 featuring a 6.85-inch primary screen. An earlier link indicated the phone will sport a 6.7-inch panel. The foldable device is rumoured to launch in Q1 of 2021.
