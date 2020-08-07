iPhone 12 camera lens reportedly suffering from quality issue

The iPhone 12’s wide-angle camera lenses are suffering from quality issues, according to frequently reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, as first reported by MacRumors.
Coatings on the upcoming smartphone series’ wide-angle lenses are cracking during high-temperature, high-humidity tests that aim to ensure the handset can withstand tropical climates, according to Kuo.
That said, the issues are occurring in the camera modules suppled by Yujingguang and designed for the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12. Kuo says that it’s unclear if the problem will be fixed before the smartphone’s scheduled September launch.
The report then goes on to say that lenses from Largan, Apple’s other iPhone 12 lens supplier, have passed the test. Kuo says that Largan will boost its iPhone 12 lens production to fill the supply gap.
Finally, the report states that the regular iPhone 12 will likely go on sale before the ‘Pro’ version of the smartphone. This backs up an earlier Digitimes report suggesting Apple plans to launch the iPhone 12 series in two stages, similar to how the company announced the iPhone X in September but then released it in November after the iPhone 8 series.
It’s worth noting Digitimes has a less than stellar track record when it comes to reporting accurate Apple rumours.
Last week during the tech giant’s earnings call, Apple confirmed that its new iPhone will be delayed by “a few weeks” from its typical September launch.
