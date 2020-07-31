Google Chat gets dark mode, visual tweaks in new update

Although Google plans to integrate its Google Chat and Meet features deeply with Gmail, the search giant is pushing out new updates for the Chat app.
As of July 29th, Google began a 15-day rollout of dark mode for its Google Chat app on iOS and Android. This marks a significant shift for Chat, which only offered a bright background with green accents since its 2017 launch.
Google’s G Suite blog touts a “better viewing experience in low-light conditions.”
The company shared screenshots of the new dark theme in the blog post. However, the images reveal some other changes coming to Google Chat, including a new oval floating action button (FAB) for starting chats.
Further, the app now displays users’ names in the app bar when viewing the Chat tab. Finally, the Chat tab has a new icon.
Google’s Chat app is primarily available for G Suite customers. It’s designed to compete with Slack and Teams as a business communication tool.
Chat, along with Meet, will soon bundle deeply with Gmail and Google’s other business services. Google pitches it as a one-stop-shop for all things work — assuming, of course, you rely entirely on Google services for work.
Dark mode will be available to all G Suite customers and is rolling out now.
Source: G Suite Via: 9to5Google
