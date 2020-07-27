Qualcomm announces new Quick Charge 5 with support for 100W+ charging

Qualcomm announced its new ‘Quick Charge 5’ standard that brings 100W+ charging for Android phones.
The company boasts this is the first commercially viable fast charging platform to support over 100W charging in a smartphone. Further, Qualcomm says Quick Charge 5 will charge devices from zero to 50 percent in just five minutes.
Additionally, Quick Charge 5 includes the company’s ‘Battery Saver’ and ‘Smart Identification of Adapter’ capabilities, which can help improve efficiency and extend the battery life cycle.
Qualcomm says Quick Charge 5 is 70 percent more efficient than Quick Charge 4. At the same time, it offers 10 times the power delivery of Quick Charge 1. The company says the new tech supports ‘2S’ batteries and 20V of power delivery. 2S batteries refer to batteries with two cells in series.
Quick Charge 5 includes 12 separate voltage, current and temperature protections, including USB-input overvoltage protection at 25V and external power controls beyond 30V. Plus, Qualcomm says it runs 10 degrees cooler than Quick Charge 4. Additionally, Quick Charge 5 enabled ‘Dual’ and ‘Triple’ charge technology.
Along with the new Quick Charge 5, Qualcomm announced two new premium power management integrated circuits (PMICs). The first is the Qualcomm SMB1396, the second the SMB1398. These support ‘1SnP’ and ‘2SnP’ batteries, wired and wireless input patches, adaptive operation based on power sources, and more. Both PMICs are now available.
Qualcomm says that Quick Charge 5 is currently in sampling with customers, and it expects the technology will appear in commercial devices starting in Q3 2020. Further, Quick Charge 5 works with the Snapdragon 865 and 865 Plus, as well as future premium- and high-tier Snapdragon platforms.
