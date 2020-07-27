Huawei CFO’s lawyers push for government to release secret documents

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are pushing for the release of secret documents amid the executive’s ongoing extradition hearings.
Meng’s lawyers are disputing the Canadian government’s claim that if it were to release the documents, which are communications between CSIS and the FB, it would compromise national security.
The documents were given to the lawyers following an order from the B.C. Supreme Court, as reported by CBC News. The government has said that sensitive information in the documents cannot be released because it could further damage Canada’s relationship with China.
Her lawyers are arguing that there was an abuse of process and that Canadian border officials did not inform Meng about why she was being detained and did not offer legal counsel.
The prosecution has rejected this claim and said that it doesn’t believe Meng’s rights were violated when she was detained.
It’s been more than a year since Vancouver authorities arrested Meng in December 2018 at the request of the U.S. for violating sanctions in Iran. Meng has since resided in one of her two mansions located in Vancouver under partial house arrest.
The proceedings will last at least until early next year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: CBC News
