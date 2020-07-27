Garmin confirms cyber attack, working to fully restore affected systems

Garmin has confirmed it was the victim of a cyber attack that encrypted some of its systems on July 23rd.
The cyber attack led to an outage of the company’s services for several days. The services, such as customer support and website functions, started to get back to normal on Sunday and Monday.
“We have no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen,” Garmin said in a press release.
“Additionally, the functionality of Garmin products was not affected, other than the ability to access online services. Affected systems are being restored and we expect to return to normal operation over the next few days.”
Garmin indicates that it does not expect any material impact to its operations or financial results because of this outage. The company has not revealed whether it paid anything in response to the cyber attack.
It’s important to note that any data captured during the outage should be preserved, and that not all Garmin users have regained full service as Garmin Connect access is still “limited.” Garmin outlines that everything should be back to normal this week.
Source: Garmin
Comments