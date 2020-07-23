Amazon Canada discounts Razer gaming gear by up to 50 percent today

There seems to be a plethora of deals happening these days. Could be new products on the horizon or companies just discounting current inventory and hopefully bringing revenue due to COVID-19.
However, it seems to be benefiting those who want deals and these latest cuts by Razer see prices slashed on various items by up to 30 percent.
- BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Tenkeyless Keyboard for $89.99 (Save 25%)
- Razer Rogue V2 17.3″ Gaming Laptop Backpack for $149.99 (Save 14%)
- Razer Hammerhead Duo Wired Earbuds for $59.99 (Save 25%)
- Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $199.99 (Save 30%)
- Razer Junglecat Dual-Sided Mobile Game Controller for Android for $99.99 (Save 26%)
- Razer Goliathus Speed (Medium) Gaming Mousepad for $19.99 (Save 50%)
- Razer Ifrit for $99.99 (Save 23%)
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse for $99.99 (Save 44%)
- Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad for $59.99 (Save 34%)
- Razer Tetra Streaming Headset for $29.99 (Save $25%)
- Razer Thresher for Xbox One 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset for $179.99 (Save 17%)
- Razer Goliathus Control (Small) Gaming Mousepad for $12.99 (Save 48%)
- Razer Atheris Ambidextrous Wireless Mouse for $59.99 (Save 22%)
- Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 (Save 30%)
- Razer Hammerhead Duo Console for $59.99 (Save 23%)
Source: Amazon Canada
