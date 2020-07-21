Elon Musk’s Neuralink chip will someday stream music to your brain

Elon Musk is making a lot of promises on Twitter about the upcoming reveal of his Neuralink startup.
The device will be shown off through a progress update on August 28th, 2020, but Musk has also been revealing info about the project on Twitter.
The most interesting piece of info mentions that users will be able to stream music to their Neuralink implant. Beyond that, Musk has been hyping more of the Neuralink’s medical capabilities, like being able to cure Parkinson’s and the ability to release human chemicals like serotonin to make people feel happier.
Yes
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020
If you haven’t heard much about Neuralink, it’s a small device that’s surgically implanted behind your ear so it can be connected to your brain to do a bunch of crazy science stuff that goes way over my head.
The basic idea is to have a computer that you can control working with your brain. If you want to learn more about the company, you can watch its launch event below.
Beyond just teasing new ideas of what this futuristic human-computer, Musk is also looking for people that have “solved hard problems with phones” and wearables.
Source: Elon Musk
Comments