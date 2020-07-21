Spotify is taking on YouTube with video podcasts

Spotify announced today that it’s moving into the world of video… podcasts.
This move has been predicted since early May when the streaming platform began testing the feature with a podcast from two YouTube personalities. More speculation built after the streaming service entered into a deal with Joe Rogan, who runs a very successful podcast with a popular video component.
Now the day has finally come, with Spotify officially announcing that any podcast creator on Spotify can use video. The integration seems pretty bare-bones for now since there’s no way to turn the videos off, which might be a hassle for some.
However, you can navigate away from the Spotify app or lock your phone, and the audio from the podcast will continue to play. When you open your phone back up, you can see the video again.
The big question this makes me ask: is Spotify streaming video in the background? If so, does listening to a video podcast eat up a lot more data than a regular podcast stream? The press release says it only uses minimal data, so I’m assuming Spotify thought this one through, but MobileSyrup has reached out for more specifics.
If you want to try out the new feature, Spotify is highlighting these seven podcasts that feature the latest video integrations right now — ]The Book of Basketball 2.0, ]Fantasy Footballers, ]The Misfits Podcast, ]H3 Podcast, ]The Morning Toast, ]Higher Learning with Van Lathan & Rachel Lindsay, and ]The Rooster Teeth Podcast.
Source: Spotify
