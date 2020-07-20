PREVIOUS|
News

Ford using Intel’s Mobileye tech for autonomous driving tech

This could be a really smart partnership for Ford

Jul 20, 2020

12:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Ford and Intel’s Mobileye are expanding their partnership to improve some of Ford’s driver assistance features.

With Mobileye’s EyeQ family of devices and its vision-processing software, it can help Ford vehicles with Level 1 and Level 2″ autonomous driving, according to Intel.

Mobileye is a subsidiary of Intel that focuses on using cameras and computers to help cars become smarter and one day drive for themselves. In March 2017, Intel bought Mobileye for $15.7 billion USD, which places the valuation of the company quite high.

As of the time of writing, it appears that this partnership between Ford and Mobileye is only going to help improve existing Ford driver assistance features, without bringing any new features to the table right away.

Intel’s press release mentions that Mobileye will be used to supplement and improve various features such as:

  • forward-collision warning
  • vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection
  • lane-keeping features
  • lane-Keeping System
  • auto high-beam headlamps
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
  • Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering

Overall, it seems like this is good news that Ford is still working on its self-driving tech since it currently stands far behind GM and Tesla. However, when the Mustang Mach-E comes out at the end of the year, it should level the playing field somewhat.

Source: Intel

Related Articles

News

Jun 18, 2020

12:27 PM EDT

Ford reveals its upcoming hands-free driving tech for EV Mustang

News

Jan 9, 2019

1:44 AM EST

Intel’s Mobileye announces plans to create maps of the U.K. with its sensor technology

News

Jul 8, 2020

6:59 PM EDT

Apple says Thunderbolt will work with its upcoming ARM-based Macs

News

Feb 7, 2020

4:25 PM EST

Ford EV chief shares information about Mustang Mach-E production

Comments