Ford using Intel’s Mobileye tech for autonomous driving tech

Ford and Intel’s Mobileye are expanding their partnership to improve some of Ford’s driver assistance features.
With Mobileye’s EyeQ family of devices and its vision-processing software, it can help Ford vehicles with Level 1 and Level 2″ autonomous driving, according to Intel.
Mobileye is a subsidiary of Intel that focuses on using cameras and computers to help cars become smarter and one day drive for themselves. In March 2017, Intel bought Mobileye for $15.7 billion USD, which places the valuation of the company quite high.
As of the time of writing, it appears that this partnership between Ford and Mobileye is only going to help improve existing Ford driver assistance features, without bringing any new features to the table right away.
Intel’s press release mentions that Mobileye will be used to supplement and improve various features such as:
- forward-collision warning
- vehicle, pedestrian and cyclist detection
- lane-keeping features
- lane-Keeping System
- auto high-beam headlamps
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go and Lane-Centering
Overall, it seems like this is good news that Ford is still working on its self-driving tech since it currently stands far behind GM and Tesla. However, when the Mustang Mach-E comes out at the end of the year, it should level the playing field somewhat.
